Broncos vs. Chargers Monday Night Football picks and predictions

Tonight’s Monday Night Football match-up between the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers should be fun to watch. The Broncos are one of the biggest disappointments in the early part of the 2022 season. Denver gave up a to acquire Russell Wilson. He has been bad in the early going. There was some buzz that he was dealing with a shoulder injury. I’m interested to see how he plays tonight.

I think the Chargers win this game by a touchdown 31-24. That is why I picked Chargers -4, Chargers moneyline, and the over 45.5. It is probably crazy to think the Broncos can score 24 points after watching them only get 9 against the Colts last time out. Thanks for nothing, Denver!

I don’t really have a rooting interest in this game at this point of the season, so I just hope it is an entertaining game from start to finish.

