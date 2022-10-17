REPORT: Titans release WR Josh Gordon

The Tennessee Titans are releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad, according to multiple reports.

The #Titans are releasing WR Josh Gordon off their practice squad, source said. He played in two games and did not record any stats. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 17, 2022

Gordon essentially confirmed the news via his official social media pages on Monday morning.

Gordon initially signed with the Titans practice squad on September 1st. He lasted approximately six weeks in Nashville. Gordon was elevated from the practice squad to Tennessee’s game-day roster on two occasions. He was targeted once in their Week 2 loss, but failed to record a single reception as a Titan.

In Tennessee’s last contest before the bye, sophomore receiver Dez Fitzpatrick was elevated to the game-day roster ahead of Gordon. It signaled that Gordon had possibly fallen out of favor with Mike Vrabel and the coaching staff. Gordon never made an appearance on Tennessee’s official 53-man roster.

Fitzpatrick and Mason Kinsey remain on the practice squad. We’d expect the Titans to fill Gordon’s vacant spot on the practice squad rather quickly. We’ll update you once a corresponding move is announced.

UPDATE: The Titans signed wide receiver C.J. Board as Gordon’s practice squad replacement. A Clarksville, Tennessee native, Board has appeared in 24 NFL contests with five starts. Board has recorded 17 receptions for 183 yards (10.8 yards per catch). Board played college football at Chattanooga.