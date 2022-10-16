Titans vs. Colts opening odds: Tennessee opens as 2-point favorite

The Tennessee Titans come off their bye week with a really important home game against the Indianapolis Colts. I have been saying all year the Colts are the Titans' biggest competition in the AFC South. They solidified that with their win over the Jacksonville Jaguars today. The Jags were pretenders. We knew that.

The Titans can put themselves in a really nice position in the division with a win here. It would give them a two-game lead on the only other team in the division that has a chance to win it. Just like last year, it would wrap up the South before winter.

Tennessee opened as a 2-point favorite over at DraftKings Sportsbook. I was playing the old George Plaster “What’s my line?” game before the page loaded and I guessed the Titans would be a one-point favorite. I’d put my money on the Titans in this one because they are better than the Colts and this game is at home.