NFL week 6 picks and predictions

Week 6 in the NFL is here. The Tennessee Titans are off this week so we don’t have to worry about managing the stress of a second-half lead that keeps getting smaller. The Houston Texans are also on their bye this week. The only AFC South match-up is the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts have a shot to win because the game isn’t in Jacksonville. No one wants to watch that game.

The best two games are in the afternoon slate with the Arizona Cardinals at the Seattle Seahawks and the Buffalo Bills at the Kansas City Chiefs. That Bills-Chiefs game is the most exciting of the day. There is no way it will top the playoff game we saw in January, but it should be a fun one.

Bang it here to see all of this week’s lines. Tell me your favorite bet in the comments.

This week’s money line winners:

Ravens

Bengals

Jaguars

Vikings

Browns

Packers

49ers

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Rams

Bills

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.