Commanders vs. Bears Thursday Night Football picks and predictions

This game will most likely be tough to watch. Think last week’s Thursday Night Football game minus the rooting interest against the Indianapolis Colts. Yeah, it’s going to be a tough watch.

It will be interesting to see how Carson Wentz plays in this one. His coach threw him under the bus this week. Does he come out motivated to prove him wrong or prove him right?

The Chicago Bears' offensive has been bad thus far. There were high hopes for guys like Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney. Maybe tonight is the night they put it all together. Probably not.

Even with that being said, I still like the Bears to win this game. The Commanders stink. Give me Bears +1, Bears money line, and the under.

Use this thread to discuss the game. It will help keep you from falling asleep.

