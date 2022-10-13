MCM Radio: Odell Beckham Jr and D.J. Moore rumors

On today’s MCM Radio I talked about yesterday’s article that mentioned the Tennessee Titans as a wild-card team to sign Odell Beckham Jr. and the rumors surrounding D.J. Moore and the Carolina Panthers:

Spoiler alert: If you are coming here for optimism that either of these guys is going to end up on the Titans you are at the wrong place. While I think it would be a great idea to add either guy, I just don’t see it as something that Jon Robinson is going to do. I think Mike Vrabel and Robinson are perfectly content with the way this team is winning football games - even though they shouldn’t be.

All of that, AND MORE, on today’s MCM Radio.

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.