AFC South Title Odds: Titans now favored to win division again

What a difference three weeks makes.

The Titans were left for dead after a week two blowout loss in Buffalo, for good reason. Harold Landry and Taylor Lewan were lost to injuries, Bud Dupree was banged up, the secondary was a trainwreck. Oh and the offense? Derrick Henry was completely shut down thanks to a patchwork offensive line, and Ryan Tannehill pretty clearly couldn’t make up for that deficiency on his own.

And yet, the Titans have rattled off three straight wins since.

They haven’t been pretty — they’ve actually given us all heart attacks — but they’re wins. Considering what this injury report has looked like, Mike Vrabel will take them, too.

Just like that, the Titans are leading the AFC South. The Jaguars have dropped two in a row after a hot start, and the Colts are now sitting in second place at 2-2-1. Houston looks more competent than anyone expected, but probably will just play spoiler the rest of the way, sitting at 1-3-1 to start.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the Titans are now favored to win the division once again.

AFC South Title Odds Entering Week 6

Titans +150

Colts +160

Jaguars +260

Texans +2800

The Titans have a bye this week, but they’ve got another huge AFC South matchup next week against the Colts. This time they’ll be hosting, looking to further establish their lead in the division. They get the Texans on October 30th before the schedule ramps up a bit — at Kansas City, Denver, at Green Bay, Cincinnati and at Philadelphia. Tennessee has plenty to iron out ahead of that brutal stretch.

Can the Jaguars find their early rhythm again? Can the Colts get the offense going with Matt Ryan? My money is still on the Titans, who seemingly just find ways to win.