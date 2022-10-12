Odell Beckham Jr. rumors and news: Could the Titans sign him?

Odell Beckham Jr. is about the only free agent left on the market that could actually make a big impact on a team that signs him. He is only still on the market because he is rehabbing from a torn ACL in the Super Bowl. If you have any doubt that he can still play, go back and watch the Super Bowl.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN wrote an article listing the teams that have the best chance of signing ODB whenever he is healthy enough to play - probably sometime in mid-November. The Los Angeles Rams are unsurprisingly at the top of the list. The surprising piece was that he listed the Tennessee Titans as a “wild-card team to watch.”

While there is no doubt the Titans should be interested, I find it hard to believe that he would choose to sign here. Jon Robinson would probably have to come in with a lot more money than other teams for him to want to come to a place that doesn’t throw the ball much and doesn’t appear to be a real Super Bowl contender at this point.