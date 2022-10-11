Vikings sign S Theo Jackson off Titans practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings signed Tennessee Titans rookie safety Theo Jackson to their 53-man roster off Tennessee’s practice squad, the team confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

The #Vikings have signed S Theo Jackson (@theo_jackson05) and placed RB Ty Chandler on IR. pic.twitter.com/zTZsI4XWVE — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) October 11, 2022

The No. 204 overall selection in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, Jackson never appeared for the Titans in a regular-season contest. Jackson received post-draft hype but seemingly fell out of favor throughout the summer. The Titans released Jackson during final roster cuts and signed him back to their practice squad. He’d been on the practice squad ever since, but is now departing for an opportunity on the Vikings’ 53-man roster.

The Titans played several veteran journeymen safeties ahead of Jackson. That list includes Andrew Adams, Ugo Amadi, Chris Jackson, Joshua Kalu, Tyree Gillespie, Adrian Colbert and Lonnie Johnson Jr. Jackson remained on the practice squad while these safeties and/or nickel cornerbacks received opportunities ahead of him.

Jackson played collegiately locally for the Tennessee Volunteers. Jackson started 24 of 56 games for Tennessee and recorded 190 total tackles. Jackson was born in Nashville and attended high school at John Overton.