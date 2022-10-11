MCM Radio: More offensive line talk

The biggest topic of conversation during the bye week is going to be what the Tennessee Titans can do to improve their offensive line. I talked about it on today’s MCM Radio:

A lot of the thoughts there center around Dillon Radunz. They need to give him another shot at left tackle. He can’t be any worse there than Dennis Daley has been, right? Tennessee spent a second-round pick on Radunz in hopes he could be their right tackle. They can’t waste that draft capital without giving him some run.

There are also a couple of pretty important guys that can come back from injured reserve after the bye - Elijah Molden and Racey McMath. Neither guy is going to save the season on his own, but I talked about how each can fit in with what the Titans are doing to make them a better team.

