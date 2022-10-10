 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders vs. Chiefs Monday Night Football picks and predictions

This should be an entertaining AFC West battle tonight.

By Jimmy Morris
Tonight we have a match-up between two AFC West teams and 2022 Tennessee Titans opponents - the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans have already beaten the Raiders and play the Chiefs later in the season. The AFC South has actually had success against the AFC West this season which is pretty remarkable.

I think the Chiefs win this game, but I like the Raiders to cover the 7-point spread. This feels like one of those rivalry games that is going to be hard fought all the way through. Las Vegas desperately needs a win here to keep from falling to 1-4 and basically out of contention in the AFC West.

Use this thread to discuss the game.

