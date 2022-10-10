Titans 2021 draft class getting worse with each showing

The Tennessee Titans claimed their third consecutive victory on Sunday by outlasting the Washington Commanders by a final score of 21-17. A pair of disappointing sophomores were thrust into starting spots. Both Caleb Farley and Dillon Radunz continue to inch towards bust territory.

Radunz filled in at right guard for the injured Nate Davis. Farley appeared poised to play an abundance of snaps on the boundary with Ugo Amadi and Elijah Molden on the mend, and Roger McCreary kicking to the nickel. Neither player rose to the occasion in arguably their most important showings of the young season.

Farley played just nine snaps (14%) and allowed his lone target to be caught by Commanders receiver Dyami Brown for a 75-yard touchdown. Brown easily blew by Farley who never had a chance in coverage. Farley was essentially replaced by Terrace Mitchell (55 snaps, 87%) for the remainder of the game. Many of us complained when Mitchell out-snapped Farley versus the Las Vegas Raiders. It appears the Titans’ coaching staff knew exactly what they were doing.

Preaching patience with Farley is growing old. Mike Vrabel and Shane Bowen can’t showcase patience when Farley is routinely allowing 40-75 yard completions (he’s allowed multiple explosive passing plays despite limited snaps). Farley is a big, slow, clueless cornerback as of right now. The athletic ability he displayed at Virginia Tech appears to have disappeared with injury, and he isn’t nearly technically good enough to make up for new-found athletic deficiencies.

Radunz didn’t fare much better. The former North Dakota State standout scored a run blocking grade of 45.9, pass blocking grade of 50.5, and overall grade of 40.5, via Pro Football Focus. Both scores are well below average. Washington’s defensive line routinely applied pressure on Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Radunz was somehow better than Dennis Daley and Aaron Brewer, who were both atrociously bad, but Radunz was still part of the problem. The tackle-turned-guard hardly looked more capable at his new position.

#Titans OL Pressures Alllowed (Season Total) | Run Block Grades:



- Daley: 1 sack, 1 QB Hit, 2 Hurries (16) | 59.6

- Brewer: 1 sack, 1 Hurry (13) | 54.7

- Ben: 1 sack (3) | 72.2

- Radunz: 1 Hit, 1 Hurry (2) | 45.9

- NPF: 2 Hits (11) | 59.1 — Football & Other F Words (@FWordsPod) October 10, 2022

The Titans are better when Farley and Radunz are on the sidelines. Davis should retake his spot at right guard following the Titans’ bye, relegating Radunz back to reserve duties. Davis is one of Tennessee’s most important offensive starters. Farley shouldn’t see the field once Amadi and Molden return. Mitchell is well ahead of Farley on the Titans’ cornerback pecking order. Farley and Radunz may be busts of epic proportions.