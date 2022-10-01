NFL week 4 picks and predictions

The most non-Tennessee Titans game that I am interested in week four is the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Philadelphia Eagles. Both of those teams are off to hot starts. There is some question with both about just how good they are. We should start to get some answers here. Fly Eagles Fly!

Another fun game will be the Buffalo Bills at the Baltimore Ravens. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson are both off to really hot starts. This game has the potential to have 70+ total points scored. It should be fun to watch.

Of course it is a huge weekend for the Titans. They really need to go to Indy and find a way to steal a division game on the road. Leaving there at 2-2 would make a lot of the pain of the first two weeks of the season disappear.

What games are you the most excited about watching this weekend?