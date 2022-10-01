How to watch Titans vs. Colts in Week 4

This is a big one, folks. The Tennessee Titans have a chance to get a game up on the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow. The Titans are the last team in the AFC South to play a division game. They get the Colts twice in the next three weeks.

There was positive news on the Bud Dupree front this week as he should be good to go in this one. The pass rush will be really important here. They should be able to get after the statue that is Matt Ryan.

The bad news this week was Amani Hooker will miss with a concussion. The Titans will certainly miss him on the backend of their defense, but it won’t hurt as much this week as it could because the Colts don’t have the dynamic playmakers on the outside that you will see with some teams.

Here is everything you need to know about watching the game:

Date: October 2, 2022

Game time: 12:00 PM CT

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

TV channel: FOX

Coverage Map: 506 Sports

Announcers: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

Radio: 104.5 The Zone (Nashville), Titans Radio in MidSouth

Streaming: Fubo | NFL.com GamePass (audio only until after game)

Titans record: (1-2)

Colts record: (1-1-1)

Odds: Titans +3.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Enemy blog: Stampede Blue

