Inactives: Titans vs. Texans

The Tennessee Titans are looking to clinch the top seed in the AFC today. They can do so with a win over the 4-12 Houston Texans. As you know, the Texans already have a win over the Titans this year, capitalizing on a nasty day in Nashville to pull the upset. Tennessee will be looking for revenge today.

The Titans are likely set to get Derrick Henry back for the playoff run, but we won’t see him today. Henry is practicing, but the Titans will keep him on the shelf and play it safe, as they should.

Tennessee will be without defenders Jayon Brown, Naquan Jones and Teair Tart today. After a year that’s been brutal on the injury front, the Titans are healthy at the right time. Capping the season off with a first-round bye would be the cherry on top, giving Henry another week to get right.

All of that is possible with a simple win today in Houston.

Titans Inactives

Dez Fitzpatrick

Greg Mabin

Derick Roberson

Jayon Brown

Kendall Lamm

Naquan Jones

Teair Tart

Texans Inactives

Jordan Akins

Ron’Dell Carter

Chris Conley

Jaleel Johnson

Derek Rivers

Chris Smith