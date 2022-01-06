A single Harold Landry or Denico Autry sack on Sunday would re-write Titans record books

The Tennessee Titans will play a massive game against the Houston Texans in their Week 18 regular-season finale at NRG Stadium. The Titans enter the contest as the top seed in the AFC, and a victory over the Texans would guarantee a first-round playoff bye and home field advantage for the Titans throughout the AFC playoffs.

While the Titans will ultimately focus on the outcome of this contest as a team, there are some fairly cool individual and team-related records that can be broken or re-written on Sunday.

Harold Landry continues to experience a career-best season. The former Boston College standout pass rusher recorded his 12th sack of the season against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Landry needs just one sack in Sunday’s finale to rank second on the franchise’s “Titans era” (1999-present) single-season sack list. The excellent Jevon Kearse ranks first all-time with a 14.5 sack season in 1999. It would take quite the performance for Landry to dethrone Kearse, but he should catapult himself to second all-time, which would represent a truly special campaign all the same.

.@HaroldLandry and Denico Autry are producing rare numbers together for the @Titans … pic.twitter.com/dCEVh0Ew9O — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 6, 2022

Landry isn’t the only member of Tennessee’s feared pass rush that could achieve something special on Sunday. Defensive linemen Denico Autry has been a revelation for this D-line while representing one of the best bang-for-buck deals in the offseason. General manager Jon Robinson signed Autry to a three-year, $21.5 million contract and has to be extremely pleased with the value Autry has repaid him with.

The former Indianapolis Colt matched his career-high sack totals (9) on Sunday with a takedown of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. A sack on Sunday would give Autry the first double-digit sack season of his career, an amazing feat to accomplish at 31 years old.

Additionally, with one more sack for Autry, he and Landry would become the first duo in Titans history to each reach double digit sacks in a single season. It last happened in 1993, with Sean Jones and William Fuller doing so for the Houston Oilers.

Winning comes first and foremost on Sunday, but witnessing Landry and/or Autry achieve should accomplishments would be a fun cherry on top to a first-place berth.