WATCH: Video from Derrick Henry’s first day back at Titans practice

Jim Wyatt finally this morning tweeted out the phrase we had all been waiting on, “Titans designate Derrick Henry to return.” As you probably know, that means that King Henry can return to practice and the Titans have 21 days to activate him to the roster. The hope has to be that the Titans can beat the Texans on Sunday without him. That would give him an extra week before game action.

I can imagine there was an extra boost of energy in that building today. This team has to listen to everyone say their season was over when it was announced Henry was having surgery. This team was not only able to tread water with him out, they went 5-3 and easily won the division. It’s really sad for Colts fans.

Keep in mind he won’t be on the injury report because he hasn’t been moved to the active roster yet.

Here are videos from the various reporters who were at the open portion of practice today:

A look at Derrick Henry in his first #Titans practice in a long time: pic.twitter.com/VfkWTNURLi — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) January 5, 2022