Yes, it happened. Titans move RB Derrick Henry to team’s “Designated to Return” List

The Tennessee Titans delivered the news we’ve all been waiting for on Wednesday afternoon. Superstar running back Derrick Henry has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening up the extremely likely possibility that Henry will return for the inevitable playoff run.

The @Titans have moved RB Derrick Henry (@KingHenry_2 ) to the “Designated for Return from Injured Reserve" list, clearing his return to practice.



READ https://t.co/jcHHbzB23n pic.twitter.com/IuuOsyLODP — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 5, 2022

The news comes just one day after ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Henry would be at practice on Wednesday. It goes without saying that the Titans badly need Henry back in their lineup. He is the vocal point of their offense and the best running back in the NFL. While the likes of D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard have performed rather admirably in Henry’s absence, with Foreman especially being excellent in their Week 17 drubbing over the Miami Dolphins, they simply can’t do what Henry can. Tennessee’s running game has been effective in Henry’s absence, but has also largely lacked the explosive runs Henry can provide, while also struggling with ball security issues at times.

Henry’s return should help see Tennessee’s offense return to full strength alongside the likes of A.J., Brown, Julio Jones and a healthy offensive line that’s been in much better form as of late.

As per the rules, the designation opens up a 21-day window for Henry to practice with the team without counting against the team’s 53-man roster until being officially activated from Injured Reserve.

Henry hasn’t played since suffering a foot injury on Halloween against the Indianapolis Colts. He’s appeared in eight games for the Titans this season, registering 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 attempts. We can’t stress how badly Tennessee needs him back on the field.

In other news, the Titans added tight end Ryan Izzo to their 53-man roster, per his agent Mike McCartney. Izzo is a former member of the New England Patriots and Houston Texans, so this is very on brand for the Titans. All kidding aside, Izzo is an expert in-line blocker, which is what the Titans look for at the tight end position. He’ll replace MyCole Pruitt, who was officially placed on season-ending Injured Reserve after suffering a nasty lower body injury on Sunday. This addition makes a ton of sense, especially with Henry coming back.

Additionally, the Titans signed former Alabama defensive linemen Da’Shawn Hand to their practice squad. Hand was a fourth-round draft pick by the Lions in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Stay tuned to MCM for all roster updates and in-depth analysis.