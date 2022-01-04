Titans release five players, including veteran WR Golden Tate

The Tennessee Titans made a plethora of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. Most notably, they released veteran receiver Golden Tate from their practice squad.

Tate, a 33-year-old local veteran from Hendersonville, Tennessee never appeared in a game for the Titans. His late-November signing was met with much fanfare, but the aging Tate failed to prove he was worthy of being elevated to the 53-man roster. His Titans tenure has now reached its end.

Additionally, defensive back Chris Jones and linebacker Joe Jones have been waived by the team. These moves may qualify as being more notable than the Tate one given that Chris Jones and Jones were actually on the active roster. Chris Jones has played in seven games for the Titans in 2021, but he was inactive for the past two contests and could find his way back to the practice squad now that the likes of Chris Jackson, Elijah Molden, Jackrabbit Jenkins and Buster Skrine are healthy again. Joe Jones has played in nine games for the Titans this year, including this past Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Also on Tuesday, defensive back Rodney Clemons and defensive back Shyheim Carter from the team’s practice squad. All in all, that makes three defensive backs waived from the practice squad and active roster.

Lastly, linebacker Monty Rice was moved to the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, but he remains on Injured Reserve. Rice’s rookie campaign was done after he suffered an unfortunate season-ending injury against the New England Patriots in late November.

The Titans will close out their regular season in Houston this Sunday.