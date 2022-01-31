Titans DT Jeffery Simmons and OG Rodger Saffold named to Pro Bowl

Jim Wyatt is reporting that Jeffery Simmons and Rodger Saffold have been named to the Pro Bowl.

Both players were initially named alternates. Simmons and Saffold become the third and fourth Titans to make the 2021 Pro Bowl, joining Kevin Byard and Harold Landry. Simmons replaces the injured Chris Jones, and Saffold replaces the injured Quenton Nelson.

This marks first Pro Bowl appearance for Saffold, a 12-year veteran who started 15 games for the Titans in 2021. Simmons recorded a career-best 8.5 sacks in 2021, and he led the Titans with 58 quarterback pressures. Simmons also ranked second on the squad with 12 tackles for loss.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6, at 2 p.m. CST and will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC.