Super Bowl Opening Odds: Rams open as 4-point favorites over the Bengals

The Tennessee Titans will watch Super Bowl LVI with a little bitterness in their minds. The Cincinnati Bengals will meet the Los Angeles Rams (-4) at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13 with the winner capturing Super Bowl LVI. With our eyes firmly pointed towards that action, the Rams have opened up as 4-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Over/Under is currently set at 48.5 points. This marks the first contest of the year between the Bengals and Rams.

The Bengals, who defeated the Titans in the divisional round, shocked the world by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. These are the types of teams the Titans will need to beat in order to reach the Super Bowl next season.

Cincinnati’s Sunday overtime triumph over Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs qualified as truly shocking. The Chiefs jumped out to a 21-3 lead midway through the second quarter. At that point in time, Mahomes had completed 13-of-14 passing attempts with three touchdowns. He literally had more touchdowns (3) than incompletions (1). It was all Bengals from there. The Bengals rounded off 21 straight points to take a late 24-21 lead before a late Harrison Butker kick forced overtime. The Chiefs won the coin toss, the crowd erupted in applause and assumed the Chiefs had won the game. A Bengals stop however gifted Burrow and the Bengals the ball back who went on to hit a field goal and confirm their spot in Super Bowl LVI. Wow.

The Titans played both of these teams in 2021, having defeated the Rams during the regular-season before eventually losing to the Bengals in the playoffs.