3 Shrine Bowl Prospects that may intrigue Titans

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson and his scouting staff are preparing for the 2022 NFL Draft. The all-star circuit has begun to take shape. Several intriguing 2022 NFL Draft prospects converged in Las Vegas over the weekend for the start of the East-West Shrine Bowl. The game is on Feb. 3 at Allegiant Stadium and will be aired on NFL Network at 7 p.m. CT.

Titans receiver Mason Kinsey competed in the Shrine Bowl in 2020 and was signed by the Titans in undrafted free agency and remains with the team today. Former Texas A&M defensive tackle Daylon Mack competed in 2018 and signed a futures contract with the Titans in 2021.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, there was no game last season. It’s a safe bet that the Titans will be playing close attention to this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl.

These three players made a splash during Saturday’s practices.

Bam Olaseni, OT, Utah

Utah’s Olaseni first made noise at the weigh-in process by measuring in with a verified 88 3/8” wingspan. For context purposes, should Olaseni find himself in the NFL next season, and he likely will, it would be the largest wingspan in the NFL (h/t Ryan Fowler). Olaseni also possesses 36 1/2” arms and weighs in at 6-foot-7, 348 pounds. These are elite NFL measurements. Olaseni worked at both left and right tackle throughout Saturday’s Shrine practices and excelled at both spots. Olaseni started 11 games at left tackle for the Utes in 2021. He was named Sporting News All-America second-team and Pac-12 All-Conference second-team for his efforts.

The Titans may look to draft an offensive tackle late. Taylor Lewan’s contract remains in limbo, David Quessenberry is a free agent and Dillon Radunz has yet to establish himself as an every-day starter. Adding Olaseni late would be a worthy investment.

Matthew Butler, DT, Tennessee

The Titans are already awfully familiar with Butler as a prospect as they didn’t have to go far to witness his improvement throughout 2021. The fifth-year senior ranked second on the Volunteers with a career-best five sacks and also racked up an impressive 8.5 tackles for loss. Butler flashed an intriguing skill set throughout practices that included active hands and an explosive first step. The Titans are well-stocked at defensive tackle as the likes of Teair Tart and Naquan Jones continue to take steps forward, but adding good players on Day 3 is never a bad strategy, regardless of positional need. Butler would qualify.

#Tennessee DT Matthew Butler (6034, 299) flashed throughout the first day of practice at the East-West @ShrineBowl.



Quick first step, active hands, and firm at the point of attack. From drill-to-drill, he continued to put together stand out moments. pic.twitter.com/qP1EI3bENL — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) January 29, 2022

Jelani Woods, TE, Virginia

Woods is a massive tight end prospect at 6-foot-6, 260 pounds. Woods quietly had a massive season in 2021 after securing 44 receptions for 598 yards and eight touchdowns after transferring in from Oklahoma State. His eight touchdowns were the most by an ACC tight end and the fourth most in the country.

Woods flashed an impressive ability to stretch the seam of the defense as a receiver all throughout practice. He moves incredibly well for his size. He possesses the appearance of a big, athletic tight end with natural hands and ball skills. The Titans desperately need to revamp and improve their tight end position group this offseason. Adding somebody like Woods to the mix makes sense.