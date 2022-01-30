Report: Colts to interview Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz for vacant DC position

The Indianapolis Colts are searching for a new defensive coordinator after Matt Eberflus accepted an offer to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bears. Eberflus plans to take several of his ex-assistants with them, leaving the Colts searching for new coaches all over their defensive staff. According to Ian Rapoport, the Colts plan to interview Tennessee Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz for their vacant head coaching job.

The #Colts plan to interview #Titans senior defensive assistant Jim Schwartz for their vacant defensive coordinator job, sources say. The former #Lions HC and long-time respected DC is a strong candidate in Indy, which also interviewed Joe Cullen and Chris Harris for the job. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 30, 2022

The 55-year-old Schwartz rejoined the Titans in a senior assistant role ahead of the 2021 campaign after spending ten previous seasons (1999-2008) on their staff in various roles under Jeff Fisher, including a successful stint as the team’s defensive coordinator. Schwartz was hired as a head coach after the 2008 iteration of the Titans fielded a dominant defensive squad en route to a 13-3 record and the one-seed in the AFC.

It’s difficult to say just how much of an impact Schwartz had on the much-improved 2021 Titans, as he largely worked behind the scenes and out of the spotlight. The team took a sizable step forward in Shane Bowen’s first season as the actual defensive coordinator in title. General manager Jon Robinson revamped the personnel, and acquisitions such as Denico Autry, Jackrabbit Jenkins, Zach Cunningham and Bud Dupree made a profound impact on Tennessee’s defense.

We don’t quite know how important (if at all) Schwartz is to the Titans’ new-found defensive success, but we do know we rather him stay in Tennessee as opposed to joining the AFC South rival Colts.