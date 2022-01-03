Mike Vrabel is unquestionably NFL Coach of the Year

Apparently, there is still some debate on how the NFL Coach of the Year should be. There shouldn’t be a debate. The answer is unquestionably Mike Vrabel. Sure, there are some coaches who feel like they have a case, but in the end, Vrabel wins out every time. No other coach lost the MVP of his team in week 8 of the season. No other coach IN NFL HISTORY has had to use 88(!) players this season (or any other season).

Let’s take a look at the three other coaches that should be in the conversation for coach of the year and see how his case stacks up against Vrabel’s:

Matt LaFleur

There is no question Matt LaFleur has done a good job this season. The Packers have had plenty of injury issues this year as well. Nothing like the Titans, of course, but Andrew Brandt is out here stumping for LaFleur:

4 of 7 Pro Bowlers out with injury. Coach of the Year. https://t.co/uuYuWDw6Pd — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 3, 2022

First off, he does have Aaron Rodgers who is going to win the NFL MVP again this season. Easton Freeze made the case on last night’s Homerun Throwback podcast, (listen here), that you cannot have the league MVP and the Coach of the Year on the same team. He is 100% correct.

Also, the state from Field Yates there about the Packers record before LaFleur is cute. Do you know what the Titans record was in the 3 seasons before Vrabel took over? 21-27. Which one is worse?

Zac Taylor

Again, no question Taylor has done a great job. Any coach that can lead the Bengals to a division title deserves plenty of accolades. With that being said, they have a roster full of offensive starts including, Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Joe Mixon, who have been mostly healthy the entire year. Burrow is the comeback player of the year. Chase might be the Offensive Rookie of the Year. How hard is it to be a coach when you have that?

Bill Belichick

The Hoodie might have the best case of anyone outside of Vrabel. He has led his team with a rookie quarterback to a 10-6 record. Their offensive talent really isn’t great. Even with all of that, they haven’t had the injury issues to overcome that Vrabel has. Belichick also has Josh McDaniels as his offensive coordinator. I don’t want to get into the whole Todd Downing thing here, but I think it’s safe to say none of us would hesitate to trade Downing for McDaniels.

These three coaches have certainly had really good seasons, but none of them have had to overcome what Vrabel has this season. Good job, good effort, but Vrabel is the Coach of the Year.