Titans open as 10.5-point favorites over Texans

The Tennessee Titans were dominant and methodical in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins. Tennessee’s defense was in elite form, holding Miami to just three points and 74 rushing yards while forcing two turnovers and holding the Dolphins to just 3-of-12 on third down. On the offensive side of the ball, D’Onta Foreman played his best game as a Titan, rushing for 132 yards and a touchdown on a career-high 26 carries. The Ryan Tannehill revenge game was very much a thing, as the Titans quarterback threw a pair of touchdowns to tight ends Anthony Firkser and Geoff Swaim. It was nice to see the tight ends make a fairly large impact in the passing game.

It was a massive victory for Tennessee, who won the AFC South and moved into the top seed in the conference. Tennessee is now preparing for a Week 18 regular-season finale against the lowly Houston Texans. A win over the Texans would clinch a first-round bye + home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. Those advantages are fairly large and can not be overstated.

The contest against Houston projects to be rather straightforward for the Titans, and the oddsmakers agree. According to BetOnline, the Titans are opening the week listed as hefty 10.5-point favorites despite this contest being played in Houston at NRG Stadium. The Titans lost to the Texans earlier this season, but this line still makes sense given that the Titans are the far superior team and have a lot riding on the line here. It will be interesting to monitor how the line moves throughout the week based on the trends.

Do you agree? Do you view the Titans as heavy favorites heading into this one? Leave your opinions in the comments. Stay tuned to MCM for all updates and analysis ahead of the contest.