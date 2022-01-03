Titans can clinch No. 1 seed, home-field advantage throughout AFC Playoffs with a Week 18 win

There’s a great chance that the road to Super Bowl LVI will run through Nashville in the AFC after the Tennessee Titans moved into first place in the conference thanks to a dominant 34-3 victory over the Dolphins, paired with a thrilling, last-second Chiefs loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Tennessee now controls their own destiny for the top spot in the AFC. A win over the lowly Houston Texans next Sunday at NRG Stadium would clinch home field advantage and a first-round bye throughout the AFC playoffs. It’s an excellent spot to be in.

The battle for the AFC’s No. 1 seed was recently a three-team race between the Titans, Chiefs and Patriots for much of the second half of the season. After 17 weeks, the Titans are now sitting pretty in that spot.

The Titans officially won the AFC South on Sunday for the second consecutive season. It marks their first back-to-back division winning seasons since 1960-62. They’ve clinched their third straight playoff berth for the first time since 1987-1993. They posted at least 11 wins in two straight years for the first time since 2002-03. It’s a great time to be a Titans fan.

The Titans have suffered some hiccups along the way, but they’re in an incredible place all things considered.

As mentioned, Tennessee will travel to Houston for a regular-season finale against the Texans in Week 18. Tennessee must take care of business.