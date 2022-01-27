Mike Vrabel named PFWA Coach of the Year

Mike Vrabel has been named the Pro Football Writers of America Coach of the Year. This should come as no surprise because he did the best job of any NFL head coach this year. It’s not really even debatable.

The Titans lost the guy their offense was built around in week 8 and still managed to win 12 games. It would be one thing if that was one of the only injuries, but it wasn’t. They used 91 players during the season. That shattered the old record for players used in a season.

Vrabel would be an even better coach if he would fire Todd Downing. That scenario becomes less and less likely with each passing day.

I haven’t seen a vote tally anywhere, but anyone who didn’t vote for Vrabel should have his/her membership in the PFWA revoked. There just isn’t another viable candidate this year when you look at the whole picture.