Did Titans head coach Mike Vrabel already sign a contract extension?

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke with the media following Saturday’s gut wrenching divisional game last-second loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium. The one-seed Titans struggled offensively, and were ultimately upsetted by the four-seed Bengals on a game-ending 52-yard field goal by Evan McPherson.

Vrabel was candid throughout his post-game presser, who expressed his disappointment for the entire team instead of focusing on just one player or players. One answer Vrabel provided was especially of note. Shout out to Paul Kuharsky of Outkick 360 and https://www.paulkuharsky.com/ for catching this quote.

“It’s never going to be about one person, not as long as I’m the head coach, which will be a while,” Vrabel said. So, it’ll never be about one person.”

It’s particularly noteworthy because Vrabel signed a five-year contract back in January of 2018. It means that Vrabel just concluded his fourth season as Tennessee’s head coach and would theoretically be entering a contract season in 2022. Vrabel’s “I’ll be the head coach for a while” quote perhaps insinuates that he has already signed an extension that would take him beyond 2022. If he has, the deal was done in silence, which isn’t totally abnormal for a head coaching deal. Terms of coaching contracts/extensions aren’t always reported in the news, certainly not like players contracts are.

Although Tennessee’s 2021 season reached a disappointing end, there’s little doubt that Vrabel deserves a long-term extension. The Titans have made three straight playoff appearances on his watch and the Titans hold a 43–27 (.614) overall record under Vrabel, including two postseason victories.

Vrabel should be in Tennessee for a long time. Perhaps that future has already been secured.