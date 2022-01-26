Five other Titans alternates who could make the Pro Bowl

The Tennessee Titans will have another player representing them at this year’s Pro Bowl. Outside linebacker Harold Landry has been selected to join teammate Kevin Byard at this year’s all-star game event, and our own Jimmy Morris covered the news here.

.@Titans outside linebacker @HaroldLandry named to the Pro Bowl.



He'll join #Titans teammate @KevinByard.



Landry replaces Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa, who is unable to participate due to injury.



READ https://t.co/6Sm1Y6gjAX pic.twitter.com/kTFuZUIahi — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 26, 2022

More Pro Bowlers may be joining Byard and Landry in the coming days. The Titans have five other alternates that were chosen for the 2022 Pro Bowl – defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, long snapper Morgan Cox, left tackle Taylor Lewan, guard Rodger Saffold, defensive lineman Denico Autry and linebacker/special teams ace Ola Adeniyi. Should any more injuries occur, and they usually do, these players have an excellent chance to make the trip to Las Vegas as well.

As noted in Jim Wyatt’s tweet, Landry will replace the injured Joey Bosa. Landry was initially named as one of the team’s alternates. Byard was initially the team’s lone Pro Bowl representative after the vote from players, coaches and fans.

Landry finished the 2021 season with a career-high and team-high 12 sacks, which ranked 10th overall in the NFL. Landry also led the team with 14 tackles for loss and ranked second on the team with a career-best 49 quarterback pressures while finishing third on the team with 74 tackles.

The 2022 Pro Bowl will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 6, at 2 p.m. CST and will be televised on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and simulcast on ABC.