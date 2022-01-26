Harold Landry named to Pro Bowl

Jim Wyatt reported this morning that Harold Landry has been named to the Pro Bowl. He will be replacing Joey Bosa who will not be able to play because of an injury. Landry becomes the second Titan named to the Pro Bowl. Kevin Dyson was voted in from the beginning.

Landry had the best year of his career this season. He had 12 sacks in the regular season and 1.5 sacks in the playoff loss to the Bengals. It can be a red flag for a guy to have his best year in a contract year, but Landry’s production was more of a product of the Titans finally getting some talent around him on the defense.

One of the biggest decisions the Titans have this offseason is how to handle Landry. There is no way they can let him hit the open market. Hopefully, they can work out a long-term deal with him, but if they can’t, they should use the franchise tag on him.