Report: Jim Haslett out as Titans inside linebackers coach

Brent Dougherty of 3HL is reporting that Jim Haslett is out as Tennessee Titans inside linebackers coach:

Hearing Jim Haslett out… #titans — Brent Dougherty (@brentdougherty) January 25, 2022

Now, this is not the firing that most people are hoping for on the coaching staff. Haslett has been with the Titans as inside linebackers coach since before the 2020 season. The play of the inside linebackers has been a mixed bag for this team. The biggest disappointment you can point to is Rashaan Evans. Evans was a first-round pick in 2018. The Titans traded up to select him. His career here ended with him being a healthy scratch on Saturday against the Bengals.

It is impossible to pin the Evans disappointment solely on Haslett, but Haslett certainly didn’t do anything to help Evans get better in the two years he was here.

It will be interesting to see what happens with the inside linebacker group this offseason. Zach Cunningham, who the Titans added via waivers during the season, and David Long are under contract for 2022. Evans and Jayon Brown are both free agents. They also have 2021 third-round pick Monty Rice who will be coming back from an injury. That seems to be plenty of talent. The team shouldn’t have to use a draft pick on that group this year.

Stay tuned for further developments on the Titans coaching staff.