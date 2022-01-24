AFC Championship Game Watch: Chiefs open as 7-point favorites over the Bengals

The Tennessee Titans’ 2021 season is over and there’s unfortunately little left for the Titans to focus on throughout the remainder of the postseason games. Head coach Mike Vrabel and general manager Jon Robinson will, however, undeniably be paying close attention to their conference rivals during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. These are the types of teams the Titans will need to beat in order to reach the Super Bowl next season, and becoming more familiar with their strengths and weaknesses qualifies as a worthy exercise.

With our eyes firmly pointed towards that action, the Chiefs have opened up as 7-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Over/Under is currently set at 54.5 points. The winner of Chiefs-Bengals will meet either the Los Angeles Rams (+3.5) or San Francisco 49ers (+3.5) at SoFi Stadium in Super Bowl LVI.

The AFC title game will mark the second meeting between the Chiefs and Bengals this season. Cincinnati defeated Kansas City 34-31 in a thrilling Week 17 contest that saw second-year quarterback Joe Burrow go absolutely nuclear by completing 30-of-39 passing attempts for 446 yards and four touchdowns. Rookie receiver Ja’Marr Chase lit the world on fire by recording 11 receptions for a record-breaking 266 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

