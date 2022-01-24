Titans sign 11 players to futures contracts

The Tennessee Titans’ 2021 season is now unfortunately over. Head coach Mike Vrabel delivered his end-of-season press conference on Monday afternoon. Several players met with reporters as they prepared to clean out their lockers and depart the practice facilities.

General manager Jon Robinson has swiftly shifted focus to the upcoming offseason. Robinson agreed to terms with 11 players on futures contracts on Monday, and they are as follows:

Safety Jamal Carter, Offensive lineman Christian DiLauro, Tight end Austin Fort, Offensive lineman Derwin Gray, Quarterback Kevin Hogan, Receiver Cody Hollister, Linebacker Joe Jones, Receiver Mason Kinsey, Offensive lineman Daniel Munyer, Offensive lineman Jordan Roos and Linebacker Tuzar Skipper.

The @Titans have signed 11 players to futures contracts, and the group includes WR @MasonKinsey87, QB Kevin Hogan and WR Cody Hollister.



LIST https://t.co/8MW80xO19l pic.twitter.com/XW5VsqzvzB — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 24, 2022

All 11 players signed were part of the Titans practice squad in some capacity throughout the season, and several of them had stints on Tennessee’s active roster. Those players include DiLauro, Hollister, Kinset and Munyer to name a few.

This brings Tennessee’s futures contracts total to 13 players after the team signed linebacker Kobe Jones (Mississippi State) and defensive back Chris Williamson (Minnesota) to futures contracts earlier this week.

Futures contracts go into effect on the first day of the new league year. Since there are no practice squads during the offseason, teams are allowed to sign players for the offseason as they prepare for the next season.

It’s exciting to see players such as Kinsey on this list. Most of these players will get a chance to compete for a roster spot in August.

Stay tuned to MCM.