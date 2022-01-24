Titans head coach Mike Vrabel backs offensive coordinator Todd Downing

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel conducted his end-of-year press conference on Monday afternoon. Vrabel began by thanking the media for covering the team closely throughout the 2021 season.

There were several talking points worth analyzing, but nothing attracted more attention than Vrabel’s comments regarding offensive coordinator Todd Downing, who has been a popular scapegoat among Titans fans for Tennessee’s early playoff exit.

Here’s what Vrabel had to say about Downing.

“Todd Downing does a great job,” Vrabel said. “He’s a great coach and a hard worker.”

.@Titans HC Mike Vrabel: OC Todd (Downing) does a great job, he's a great coach, a hard worker. — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 24, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Vrabel backed Downing and it sounds like the first-year offensive coordinator and play-caller will be back for a second season in Tennessee. Vrabel’s end-of-year comments sounded awfully similar to 2020’s wrap-up press conference that indicated sweeping changes to the defensive personnel. Vrabel kept defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, ala what may be happening with Downing now, made several roster changes and improved on that side of the ball.

Vrabel discussed personnel-related issues and execution in relation to offensive struggles. With Downing very likely coming back, it sounds like Tennessee will look to improve their offensive personnel by acquiring a legitimate WR3 and certainly overhauling the entire tight end group. You can probably account for one or two new offensive line starters as well, with Dillon Radunz being one of them.

What do you think? Are Tennessee’s offensive struggles personnel related? Leave your opinion in the comments.