Titans will hold 26th overall pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Tennessee Titans’ season came to a disappointing end following their divisional-round home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Titans’ 2021 campaign should be viewed as a disapppointment as they missed a prime opportunity to make a much deeper playoff run. The bad taste will linger through this offseason for months.

With the on-field action now behind the team, Titans fans’ attentions will begin to shift towards the 2022 NFL Draft. And with the latest round of the postseason finished, the team’s draft position is officially set.

The Titans will draft 26th overall in the first round. The losing teams in the divisional round games receive picks 25, 26, 27 and 28, which are assigned based on strength of schedule, regular season record and head-to-ead results; Titans pick 26th based on their 12-5 regular-season record, paired with results elsewhere.

The Titans have previously held the 26th overall selection once, and it was way back in 1994, following the 1993 season. That year, they used that selection on defensive tackle Henry Ford out of Alabama. Ford was a pretty good player. During his 10-year NFL career, of which 1994-2002 was spent with the Oilers/Titans, Ford started 76 of the 133 games in which he appeared and made 275 tackles, including 24 sacks. He also forced two fumbles and recovered six, including one he returned 30 yards for a touchdown.

