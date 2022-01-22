Game thread: Titans vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans are looking to advance to the AFC Championship Game today, set to face the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round. The winner here will face the winner of Bills-Chiefs on Sunday.

Derrick Henry has been activated and is ready to roll after missing half the season due to a foot injury. It will be interesting to see if he’s his old self today.

The Titans have moved to four point favorites here ahead of kickoff. The total has been set at 48 points. Can the Titans move on?

CBS will have the call at 3:30 p.m. CT.