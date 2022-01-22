Inactives: Titans vs. Bengals

Ironically, the Titans overcame a season filled with injuries to earn the No. 1 seed in the AFC, which gave them a week off to become one of the healthiest teams in the league. It gave Derrick Henry another week to get right, and today he returns after a long stint on IR.
Henry was on pace to smash rushing records this season before a foot injury cost him half his season. He returns today just in time to try and help the Titans get past the Bengals in the divisional round.
The week off was also big for Julio Jones, who has been battling a hamstring issue all season long.
Cornerbacks Jackrabbit Jenkins and Buster Skrine had been questionable all week, but they’re good to go today.
Defensive tackle Teair Tart will be OUT today, along with linebacker Rashaan Evans.
On the Cincinnati side, they’ll have Trey Hendrickson ready to roll today after he cleared concussion protocols.
Titans Inactives
LB Rashaan Evans
DL Larrell Murchison
DL Teair Tart
OLB Derick Roberson
WR Dez Fitzpatrick
OL Dillon Radunz
Bengals Inactives
WR Stanley Morgan
WR Trenton Irwin
HB Trayveon Williams
OL Fred Johnson
CB Vernon Hargreaves
DE Wyatt Ray
