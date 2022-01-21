Titans vs. Bengals: Taking the temperature 24 hours until kickoff

We are officially 24 hours from kickoff in Tennessee. Your Tennessee Titans are set to start their playoff run. I’ll be honest, I have had quite a few swings of confidence about this game. If you go position by position between the Titans and Cincinnati Bengals, you don’t feel great about the places where the Titans have an advantage. See this tweet from Joe Goodberry yesterday:

Bengals have the better QB, WR, LT, TE, DE, DT, CB and K in this game.



And you're not picking them to win? — Goodbrrrrr (@JoeGoodberry) January 20, 2022

Now, I think there is some room for argument there. I’ll take the Titans at LT and DT. There are a couple of other arguments you could have, but I’d say the rest is pretty fair.

With that being said, a football team’s success is made up of the whole of the sum of its parts, and I think this Titans’ team is primed to come together as a team and make some noise. We know that Mike Vrabel is really good at rallying the troops. And speaking of that, one thing that Joe left off his tweet was who has the advantage at head coach. The answer to that is unequivocally Vrabel.

Look, this is going to be a good game. There is a reason the line is Titans -3.5. These two teams are pretty evenly matched. As I said earlier this week, the game is going to come down to whether or not the Titans can pressure Joe Burrow with their defensive front. I think they can and the will.

To get you ready for this match-up, you can listen to two episodes of Homerun Throwback that we recorded earlier this week. The first one was with Voice of the Titans Mike Keith. No one is more plugged into the Titans than Mike. Listen here.

The second episode was with Chad Withrow who has been in Nashville since the Titans came to town. Good insight from him as well. Listen here.

How are you feeling about this game?