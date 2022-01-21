REPORT: Titans to officially activate RB Derrick Henry on Friday

The Tennessee Titans will activate running back Derrick Henry ahead of Saturday’s divisional playoff contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, according to multiple ESPN reporters. The team is expected to make the official announcement later today.

As @TDavenport_NFL reports Titans will activate running back Derrick Henry for Saturday's AFC divisional-round playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals and he is expected to start when the offense takes the field. — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 21, 2022

The Bengals can probably expect a healthy dose of Henry, as Dianna Russini notes above. Although the Bengals allowed just 102.5 rushing yards per game during the regular season, they will enter Saturday’s game against the Titans with several key injuries across their defensive line. Defensive tackles Larry Ogunjobi and Mike Daniels were lost for the season due to separate injuries. Trey Hendrickson cleared the concussion protocol and will play. Josh Jacobs had a lot of success running the ball at them a week ago.

Henry was Designated to Return from Injured Reserve on Wednesday, January 5th and returned to Titans practice that very same day. The move prompted a 21-day window that allowed him to practice with the team without counting towards the 53-man roster. All signs pointed to Henry getting activated in time for the team’s first playoff contest and the Titans are expected to make that move official later today. This is obviously a huge boost for Tennessee’s offense. D’Onta Foreman and Dontrell Hilliard have done an excellent job holding this rushing attack together in Henry’s absence, but no ball-carrier in the league can do what The King can. It’s really that simple and straightforward.

Henry’s return should help see Tennessee’s offense return to full strength alongside the likes of A.J., Brown, Julio Jones and a healthy offensive line that’s been in much better form as of late. Henry hasn’t played since suffering a foot injury on Halloween against the Indianapolis Colts. He’s appeared in eight games for the Titans this season, registering 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 219 attempts.

A spot in the AFC Championship Game is on the line.