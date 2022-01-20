Titans vs. Bengals: Thursday’s Injury Report

The Tennessee Titans were on the practice field on Thursday as they continue to prepare for their AFC Divisional Playoff showdown against the surging Cincinnati Bengals. Superstar running back Derrick Henry was on the field for the third consecutive day, and is expected to be activated to the 53-man roster in time for Saturday’s game.

This injury report list continues to be short and incredibly encouraging. The Titans are nearing full health for Saturday’s ever-important contest. On Thursday, there were only five players listed on the injury report and FOUR of them were listed as full participants. Mike Vrabel also said that no Titans have been ruled OUT of this game. It’s great news!

Tart the only #Titans player listed as questionable for Saturday: pic.twitter.com/RyMVzSYieA — John Glennon (@glennonsports) January 20, 2022

Defensive tackle Teair Tart was a limited participant for the third consecutive day with an ankle injury and is the only Titans player to earn the “questionable” label. Starting cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins returned to practice, which indicates Wednesday’s absence was more of the maintenance variety. Naquan Jones and Buster Skrine were full participants and should be ready to go. Derick Roberson also returned to practice in a full capacity after missing Wednesday for non-injury related reasons.

Cincinnati’s elite pass rusher Trey Hendrickson has cleared the concussion protocol and will play against the Titans on Saturday, according to multiple reports which were later confirmed by Bengals head coach Zac Taylor. The Bengals did however lose defensive tackles Mike Daniels and Larry Ogunjobi for the season. We will learn more about these injuries on Friday.

