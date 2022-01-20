Previewing the Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals AFC Divisional Showdown

The Tennessee Titans are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium for their first playoff game of the 2021-2022 AFC Playoffs. With the first-round bye now firmly in Tennessee’s rear view mirror, all the focus now turns to the single-elimination tournament, and a potential run to Super Bowl LVI that runs through the great city of Nashville. In other words, the entire city will stop and tune into Saturday’s divisional showdown. The Titans are slight 3.5-point favorites.

Here is the game preview for the Titans and Bengals for their AFC Playoff matchup in Nashville, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Teams (Records)

Tennessee Titans: 12-5 (-3.5) (1st place in AFC South)

Cincinnati Bengals: 11-7 (1st place in AFC North)

Odds (Courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook)

Titans (-3.5)

OVER/UNDER: 47

Moneyline: Titans -170; Bengals +150

Last 5 Games

Titans: 4-1

Bengals: 4-1

Injury Report

Titans:

Wednesday, January 19

DT Naquan Jones (Knee) - Full Participant

CB Jackrabbit Jenkins (Ankle) - Did Not Practice

OLB Derick Roberson (Non-Injury Related) - Did Not Practice

CB Buster Skrine (Hamstring) - Full Participant

DT Teair Tart (Ankle) - Limited Participant

Bengals:

Wednesday, January 19

DE Trey Hendrickson (Concussion) - Full Participant

WR Stanley Morgan (Hamstring) - Limited Participant

DT Josh Tupou (Knee) - Limited Participant

CB Jalen Davis (Ankle) - Full Participation

CB Mike Hilton (Ankle) - Full Participation

DE Sam Hubbard (Ribs) - Full Participation

News and Notes

The Titans and Bengals are uncommon opponents, and didn’t meet throughout the 2021 regular season. Their last meeting occurred in 2020, when the Titans played one of their worst games of the season. The Bengals reigned victorious 31-20. The Titans struggled to apply pressure on Joe Burrow, who completed 26-of-37 passing attempts for 249 yards and two touchdowns. Titans head Mike Vrabel recently said that revisiting the tape of that game was, “Enough to make you puke.”

Fast forward to the 2021-2022 AFC Playoffs and the Titans, the No. 1 seed, are preparing for another game against the No. 4 seed Bengals. This Titans team couldn’t be any more different than the one that lost to the Bengals a year ago, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. The additions of Jackrabbit Jenkins, Bud Dupree, Elijah Molden, Denico Autry and Zach Cunningham have transformed this Titans defense, paired with new-found starring roles for Kristian Fulton, David Long Jr. and Amani Hooker.

The Titans are getting healthier at the opportune moment. Star running back Derrick Henry is largely expected to return in time for Saturday’s showdown. Fullback Tory Carter was Designated to Return and should suit up on the weekend. Tennessee’s injury report is as short as it’s ever been. There’s a good chance every player on the 53-man roster (plus Henry and Carter) will be healthy for Saturday’s game. The players on injured reserve, such as Darrynton Evans, Rashad Weaver, Marcus Johnson, MyCole Pruitt and Tommy Hudson (among others) are the ones who will be missed.

Stay tuned to MCM for all updates ahead of kickoff.