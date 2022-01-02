Titans crush Dolphins, clinch AFC South title

40 degrees. Sleet and snow — sounds like a good day to go ahead and win the AFC South. That’s exactly what the Titans did on Sunday afternoon against the Miami Dolphins.

A dominant performance by the Titans ended the Dolphins’ seven game win streak, as the Tennessee defense proved to be too much to handle.

Points figured to be a premium today, considering the weather and the condition of the field. Both defenses were stout early, but the Titans were able to find points late in the first after big plays from A.J. Brown and D’Onta Foreman. Tannehill hit Geoff Swaim on the goal line to give the Titans a 7-0 lead.

The Tennessee defense recovered a Tua Tagovailoa fumble, quickly adding three more points on a field goal to make it 10-0. The Dolphins would find the scoreboard early in the second quarter to make it 10-3.

Todd Downing kept it on the ground with Foreman and was rewarded with another touchdown before halftime. The Titans took a commanding 17-3 lead into the break. Considering Miami’s inability to really run the football, Tua had quite the uphill climb in front of him as the sleet continued to fall.

Tagovailoa’s tough sledding continued in the second half. The Tennessee defense put together yet another really nice performance today, pressuring Tua and taking away Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins would miss a field goal in the third quarter, keeping the score at 17-3 entering the fourth.

Foreman’s big day on the ground continued as the Titans worked to put this game away. Back to back big runs had the Titans in striking distance as Foreman went over 100 yards for the day. The Tennessee offensive line took over this game, and put this one out of reach late.

Ryan Tannehill found Anthony Firkser on a beautiful play-action pass to bring the score to 24-3.

Tennessee would go on to win 34-3. With the win, the Titans clinched the AFC South title.

The Titans will wrap up the regular season next week against the Texans. And now we all await the return of Derrick Henry for the playoffs.