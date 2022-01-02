Filed under: Titans vs. Dolphins open game thread By Jimmy Morris@jmorrisMCM Jan 2, 2022, 11:45am CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Titans vs. Dolphins open game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports A win today clinches the Titans 2nd straight AFC South Championship. Use this thread to discuss the game. More From Music City Miracles Titans crush Dolphins, clinch AFC South title Inactives: Titans vs. Dolphins Titans activate OLB Bud Dupree, DT Denico Autry and others, WR Julio Jones ruled OUT Titans activate WR Nick Westbrook and OG Nate Davis while others remain on the Covid-Reserve List Titans activate OT Taylor Lewan off the Covid-Reserve List, LB David Long Jr. returns to practice Titans place DT Denico Autry, LB Jayon Brown and WR Cody Hollister on Covid-Reserve List Loading comments...
Loading comments...