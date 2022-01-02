Inactives: Titans vs. Dolphins

We’ve got another big one this afternoon at Nissan Stadium as the Tennessee Titans look to clinch the AFC South crown. The 8-7 Miami Dolphins are in town, riding high on a seven game winning streak. As things currently stand, the Dolphins are a potential matchup in the first round of the playoffs for the Titans, so this could be a preview of sorts.

After a season full of injuries, the Titans are finally getting healthy at the right time. A.J. Brown came back last week and transformed the offense, while key defensive pieces like Bud Dupree and Jackrabbit Jenkins also returned.

Today, the Titans will get back Taylor Lewan after he missed the 49ers game. Linebacker David Long will finally make his return as well.

Tennessee won’t have Julio Jones, Jayon Brown or Kendall Lamm available. All three remain on the COVID list.

Titans Inactives

Larrell Murchison

Derick Roberson

Chris Jones

Greg Mabin

COVID LIST (OUT)

Julio Jones

Jayon Brown

Kendall Lamm

Dolphins Inactives

Salvon Ahmed

Hunter Long

Vince Biegel

Cameron Tom

Darius Hodge

Trill Williams