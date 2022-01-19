Titans pass rush should be able to get after Joe Burrow

There has been so much talk already this week about the Cincinnati Bengals offense - with good reason. Joe Burrow has had a fantastic second year, especially considering that he tore his ACL in his rookie season. It doesn’t hurt at all that Burrow has weapons all over the field. You would be hard-pressed to find a better receiving corps than what Burrow has in Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Credit the Cincinnati front office for surrounding their young quarterback with really good receivers.

With all of that being said, the one place they haven’t been able to surround him with talent is on the offensive line. Burrow was sacked 51 times in the regular season - the most of any quarterback in the NFL. If the Titans are going to win this game, they are going to have to pressure Burrow.

The Titans' pass rush was much improved this season. They finished the season tied for 9th in the league in sacks with 43. They will have an advantage in the trenches on both sides of the ball, but especially against Cincinnati’s offensive line.

Burrow has proven that he can pick defenses apart when given time. The biggest key for this team on the defensive side of the ball will be not allowing him that time.