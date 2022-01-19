Titans vs. Bengals: Wednesday’s Injury Report

The Tennessee Titans were on the practice field today for their second day of preparations for their AFC Divisional Playoff showdown against the surging Cincinnati Bengals. Superstar running back Derrick Henry was on the field for the second consecutive day and even spoke with the media for the first time since suffering a serious foot injury on October 31st. Henry isn’t listed on the injury report because they have not added him to the active roster yet. Henry is still in that “21-Day Designated to Return” practice window. Henry is however largely expected to be activated within the coming days.

This may be the shortest injury list the Titans have had all season. Head coach Mike Vrabel, general manager Jon Robinson and the strength and conditioning staff have done an excellent job getting this roster in top health and shape just in time for the postseason.

On Wednesday, there were only five players listed on the injury report and two of them were listed as full participants:

Defensive tackle Teair Tart was a limited participant with an ankle injury for the second consecutive day. Jackrabbit Jenkins popped up on the report for the first time with an ankle injury. It’s a concerning development given that Jenkins wasn’t listed on Tuesday’s report. The Titans need Jenkins’ physicality on Sunday against Cincinnati’s trio of receivers. Derick Robertson was a non-participant and listed as NIR, which stands for Non-Injury Related. Naquan Jones (knee) and Buster Skrine (hamstring) were the full participants.

The one to keep an eye on for the Bengals is elite pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, who has made a tremendous impact for the Bengals in his first season in Cincinnati. Hendrickson is in the concussion protocol, but seems to be trending in the right direction. Hendrickson practiced in full on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. The fact that he continues to practice in any capacity tells us that he will most likely clear the protocol in time to play on Saturday. We will learn more as the week goes on.

