Titans vs. Bengals: Tennessee remains 3.5-point favorites

›We are just days away from the anticipated showdown that will place our Tennessee Titans against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in the divisional round of the postseason. A spot in the AFC Championship Game is on the line.

The Titans had a first-round bye and will enter the contest largely healthy and well rested. Heading into their first playoff matchup, the Titans are viewed as 3.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The Over/Under is set at an even 47.

The one-seed Titans draw a matchup with the four-seed Bengals after all three AFC favorites reigned victorious on Super Wild Card Weekend. The Bengals earned their first postseason win in 31(!) years with an exciting and thrilling last-second victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Titans are likely seen as slim favorites due to possessing home field advantage in this contest. The Bengals, who possess a plethora of offensive weapons at their disposal such as Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd are viewed as capable of pulling off the upset, hence the expected slim margin.