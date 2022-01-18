Titans vs. Bengals Tuesday injury report

The Tennessee Titans were on the practice field today for their first day of preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals. Derrick Henry was on the field once again. He still isn’t listed on the injury report because they have not added him to the active roster yet. That will come later this week.

This is the shortest injury list the Titans have had all season. We spent so much of the season staring at injury reports, especially early in the week, that were ridiculously long. This week there are only three players even listed and two of them were listed as a full participant:

The one to keep an eye on for the Bengals is Trey Hendrickson. He is in the concussion protocol. The fact that he was out there in any capacity today tells us that he will most likely clear the protocol in time to play on Saturday. We will learn more as the week goes on.