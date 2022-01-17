Titans move FB Tory Carter to team’s “Designated to Return” List

The Tennessee Titans are getting healthier ahead of Saturday’s divisional playoff contest against the Cincinnati Bengals, which is scheduled to take place at Nissan Stadium on 3:30pm CT. On Monday, the Titans moved fullback Tory Carter to the team’s “Designated to Return” List.

The @Titans have moved FB @Tory44Carter to the team’s ‘Designated for Return from Injured Reserve’ list



Also, the #Titans activated RB Jordan Wilkins to the team’s practice squad and off the Reserve/COVID-19 list.



READ https://t.co/2aRXHxUB2X pic.twitter.com/WAjmlGglC9 — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) January 17, 2022

The move prompts a 21-day window that will allow Carter to practice with the team without counting towards the 53-man roster. All signs now point to Carter getting activated in time for the team’s first playoff contest. This is a solid boost for Tennessee’s offense, particularly a rushing attack that is about to get Derrick Henry back as their main ball-carrier.

Carter suffered an injury in the team’s December 12 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Carter missed the last four games. An undrafted player out of LSU, Carter has played in eight games for the Titans this season, with two starts. He’s been a nice asset at the fullback position in Tennessee’s run-heavy offense.

Also on Monday, the Titans activated running back Jordan Wilkins to the practice squad and off the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Wilkins appeared in Tennessee’s Week 18 win over the Houston Texans, having primarily appeared on special teams.

As always, stay tuned to MCM for all roster updates with in-depth reactions and analysis.