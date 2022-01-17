Titans open as 3-point favorites vs. Bengals in divisional playoff game

After enjoying Super Wild Card Weekend from the comforts of their own homes, the Tennessee Titans learned who their first playoff opponent will be late on Sunday night. The Titans will play the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs on Saturday, January 22 at 3:30pm CT. The Bengals earned the right to play the Titans in Nashville after they defeated Las Vegas Raiders 26-19 in a thrilling Saturday afternoon wild card contest. These two teams did not play during the regular season, and make for rather unfamiliar opponents for one another.

The contest against the young and high-powered Bengals promises to be a tightly contested showdown, and the oddsmakers largely agree. According to Allan Bell of CBS Sports Line, the Titans are opening the week listed as 3-point favorites via FanDuel. It will be interesting to monitor how the line moves throughout the week based on the trends. The Bengals are likely to be a popular team heading into this contest. They possess a plethora of exciting young weapons such as Joe Burrow, Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The Titans don’t get much national respect, so we can easily see the majority siding with the Bengals here. If the betting trends reflect that, this line may be closer to a PICK ‘EM by kickoff.

The Titans will be looking to qualify for the AFC Championship Game for the second time in three years.

Do you agree with the oddsmakers? Do you view the Titans as slight favorites heading into this one? Leave your opinions in the comments. Stay tuned to MCM for all updates and analysis ahead of the playoff contest.